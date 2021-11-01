Summit’s Lucas Steffen (40) turns up field with the ball to score after making a reception against Mountain View earlier this month. Summit hosts South Medford in a 6A first-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Class 6A quarterfinals, Oregon City at Bend, 6 p.m.; Class 5A quarterfinals, Churchill at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Class 4A quarterfinals, Siuslaw at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Class 6A playoffs second round, Summit at Beaverton, 5 p.m., Lakeridge at Bend, 2 p.m.; Class 5A playoffs first round, Putnam at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m., Redmond at Corvallis, 6 p.m.; Class 4A playoffs first round, Sisters at Marist, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Sports Scoreboard
Boys soccer: Class 6A playoffs second round, Franklin at Summit, 5:30 p.m.; Class 5A playoffs first round, Ridgeview at Silverton, TBD; Class 4A playoffs first round, Sisters at North Marion, 6 p.m.
Friday
Football: Class 6A playoffs first round, South Medford at Summit, 7 p.m., Bend at West Linn, 7 p.m., Mountain View at Tualatin, 7 p.m.; Class 5A playoffs first round, Ridgeview at Thurston, 7 p.m.; Class 4A playoffs first round, Madras at Marshfield, TBD; Class 3A playoffs first round, Amity at La Pine, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cross-country: Summit, Mountain View, Bend, Ridgeview, Sisters, Madras, La Pine, Culver at state championships, Lane Community College, Eugene, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
