Monday, May 24
Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Madras, 7 p.m.; Hosanna Triad at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Madras at Summit, 7 p.m.; Hosanna Triad at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Boys basketball: Bend at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 6 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters Invitational, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Madras at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mazama at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Boys basketball: Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Sheldon Invitational, TBD.
Friday, May 28
Boys basketball: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Hood River Valley at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Central Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Friday Night Lights, at Redmond, TBD.
Saturday, May 29
Boys basketball: La Pine at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver Invitational, TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.