Basketball
Crook County’s Kevin Sanchez (23) drives past Redmond’s Skyler Jones (4) to score earlier this season.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Tuesday, June 22

Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

Boys basketball: McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Bend, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Class 6A state meet at Newberg, TBD.

Saturday, June 26

Boys basketball: South Salem at Summit, noon.

Wrestling: Class 3A state meet at Redmond, TBD; Class 2A/1A state meet at Central Linn, TBD.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Bend City Meet 4, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.

