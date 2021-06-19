Tuesday, June 22
Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
Boys basketball: McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Bend, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Class 6A state meet at Newberg, TBD.
Saturday, June 26
Boys basketball: South Salem at Summit, noon.
Wrestling: Class 3A state meet at Redmond, TBD; Class 2A/1A state meet at Central Linn, TBD.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Bend City Meet 4, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
