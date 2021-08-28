Volleyball: Central Christian, at Paisley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Sisters at Caldera JV, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Volleyball: Redmond at South Medford, 5:30 p.m.; Crook County at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Oakridge at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond/Culver at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.; Caldera JV at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 5:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Redmond, La Pine at Culver 2-mile Time Trial, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Volleyball: Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 7 p.m.; Sherman at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Sherman, 5:15 p.m.
Girls soccer: Barlow at Bend, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Volleyball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Philomath at Crook County, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Springfield at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; Redmond/Culver at Oregon City, 7:30 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Springfield, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Centennial, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Football: Mountain View at Century, 7 p.m.; Grants Pass at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Roseburg, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Central, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Burns at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Cascade Christian at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Culver at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.; Riddle at Gilchrist, TBD.
Boys soccer: Bend at Barlow, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Volleyball: La Pine Tournament, 9 a.m.; Culver at Weston-McEwen, TBD.
Boys soccer: Summit at Clackamas, 2 p.m.; Thurston at Crook County, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer: Clackamas at Summit, 2 p.m.
Cross-country: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Redmond, Ridgeview, Trinity Lutheran at Breese Memorial Ranch Stampede in Prineville, 9 a.m.; Culver at the Ultimook Race in Tillamook, TBD.
