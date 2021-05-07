Saturday, May 8
Baseball: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Pendleton at Mountain View, 1 p.m.; The Dalles at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Bend at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 1 p.m.
Softball: Redmond vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Grande at Ridgeview, 1:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Sheldon, 1 p.m.
Track and field: Summit weekend warrior meet, 11 a.m.; Gilchrist Invitational, noon.
