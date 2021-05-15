Monday, May 17
Softball: Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Summit, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Mountain View Invitational, at Pronghorn, TBD.
Tuesday, May 18
Baseball: Sisters at Summit, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Crook County at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
Baseball: Mountain View at Sheldon (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Thurston (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys basketball: La Pine at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Culver at La Pine, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters Duals, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Baseball: Bend at Sheldon (DH), 2 p.m.
Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Summit, 7 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Redmond dual, TBD.; Bend at La Pine dual, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Baseball: Summit at McNary, noon; Mountain View at West Salem, noon; Bend at Sprague, noon; Mountain View at McNary, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 3 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Central Oregon Invitational, at Summit, TBD.
Boys basketball: The Dalles at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Softball: Bend at McNary, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Crook County, 2 p.m.; Summit at North Medford, 1:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
Wrestling: Central Oregon Officials Tournament, at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at City Meet 1 at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.