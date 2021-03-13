On Deck
Monday, March 15
Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.; Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran at Columbia Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Volleyball: Crook County at The Dalles, TBD; North Marion at Madras, 6 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Gilchrist, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit JV at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Bend JV2 at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Crook County at Summit JV, 4 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; Molalla at Estacada, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Redmond at Crook County, TBD; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, TBD.
Thursday, March 18
Football: Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; La Pine at North Lake/Paisley, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 2 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Cross-country: Clash in the Cascades at Sisters, TBD.
Friday, March 19
Football: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: North Lake/Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Football: Beaverton at Summit, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 12:15 p.m.; Redmond vs. Hermiston, 2:45 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, noon; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.
