On Deck
Friday, March 12
Football: Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Molalla at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Junction City, 7 p.m.; Culver at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Hosanna/Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 6 p.m.
Cross-country: Central Oregon XC at Bend Pine Nursery Park, TBD.
Saturday, March 13
Football: Aloha at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Sisters, 3:30 p.m.; Sisters at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 9 a.m. La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 2:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at La Pine, 1 p.m.
