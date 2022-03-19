bb
Redmond’s Colton Horner (8) attempts to tag Bend’s Cole Young last season.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

MONDAY

Baseball: St. Mary’s (Ariz.) vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Pueblo West, noon.

Softball: Canby at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Mountainside, 9 a.m.; Madras vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crook County, 2 p.m.; South Albany vs. Madras, 9 a.m.; Corbett at Redmond, 4 p.m.; TBD vs. Ridgeview; TBD vs. Madras, 11:30 a.m.; La Pine vs. TBD.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Mountain View vs. Littleton (Colo.), noon; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Boulder (Colo.), 3:30 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View vs. TBD; Corbett at Redmond, 7 p.m.; TBD vs. Ridgeview; La Pine vs. TBD.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: Apollo (Ariz.) vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Summit. vs. TBD; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Wheat Ridge (Colo.), 1 p.m.; Sisters vs. Grant Union, noon.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Mountain View vs. TBD; Summit vs. TBD; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Thunder Ridge (Colo.), 4 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Cascade, 1:30 p.m.; Burns vs. Sisters, 2 p.m.; TBD vs. Madras; La Pine vs. Glide, 3 p.m.; La Pine vs. TBD.

FRIDAY

Baseball: TBD vs. Bend; Cascade vs. Crook County, 11 a.m.; Tillamook vs. Ridgeview, 1:30 p.m.; Joseph vs. Sisters, 1 p.m.; TBD vs. Madras; La Pine vs. TBD.

Softball: TBD vs. Bend; La Pine at Sutherlin (DH), noon.

SATURDAY

Baseball: TBD vs. Ridgeview; TBD vs. Madras; La Pine vs. TBD.

Softball: Sandy at Mountain View (DH), noon; Bend vs. TBD.

