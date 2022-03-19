Baseball: St. Mary’s (Ariz.) vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Pueblo West, noon.
Softball: Canby at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Mountainside, 9 a.m.; Madras vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crook County, 2 p.m.; South Albany vs. Madras, 9 a.m.; Corbett at Redmond, 4 p.m.; TBD vs. Ridgeview; TBD vs. Madras, 11:30 a.m.; La Pine vs. TBD.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View vs. Littleton (Colo.), noon; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Boulder (Colo.), 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View vs. TBD; Corbett at Redmond, 7 p.m.; TBD vs. Ridgeview; La Pine vs. TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Apollo (Ariz.) vs. Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Summit. vs. TBD; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Wheat Ridge (Colo.), 1 p.m.; Sisters vs. Grant Union, noon.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
THURSDAY
Baseball: Mountain View vs. TBD; Summit vs. TBD; TBD vs. Bend; Redmond vs. Thunder Ridge (Colo.), 4 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Cascade, 1:30 p.m.; Burns vs. Sisters, 2 p.m.; TBD vs. Madras; La Pine vs. Glide, 3 p.m.; La Pine vs. TBD.
FRIDAY
Baseball: TBD vs. Bend; Cascade vs. Crook County, 11 a.m.; Tillamook vs. Ridgeview, 1:30 p.m.; Joseph vs. Sisters, 1 p.m.; TBD vs. Madras; La Pine vs. TBD.
Softball: TBD vs. Bend; La Pine at Sutherlin (DH), noon.
SATURDAY
Baseball: TBD vs. Ridgeview; TBD vs. Madras; La Pine vs. TBD.
Softball: Sandy at Mountain View (DH), noon; Bend vs. TBD.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.