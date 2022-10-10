Volleyball: Madras at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Culver at Crane, 5:30 p.m.; Bonanza at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Caldera at Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera vs. Mountain View, TBD; Mountain View at Bend, 6 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, TBD; Redmond vs. Summit, TBD.
Boys soccer: Crosshill Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Molalla at Madras, 6 p.m.; Estacada at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 6 p.m.; Regis at Culver, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Caldera at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.
Cross-country: Caldera, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters, Trinity Lutheran at Clash in the Cascades, Sisters High School, 5:10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 7 p.m.; Crook County at La Grande, 7 p.m.; Madras at Baker, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 7 p.m.; Culver at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Gilchrist at Days Creek, 3 p.m.
Volleyball: Trinity Lutheran vs. Jordan Valley, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Crane, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Caldera, 5 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Portland Christian, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Mountain View, Summit at Rose City Invitational, Portland, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball: Bend at West Linn tournament, TBD; Madras at The Dalles tournament, 8 a.m.; Central Christian at North Douglas, 3 p.m.; Central Christian vs. Damascus Christian, TBD.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Crook County at Madras, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Gladstone at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: La Pine at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Open Door Christian at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
