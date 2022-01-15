Wrestling: Oregon Classic at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys basketball: Culver at Gervais, 1 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 2:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McKay at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County at Mountain View, TBD.
High School Sports Scoreboard
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond, Ridgeview at Pendleton duals, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Crosspoint Christian at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Crosspoint at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters, Caldera at Barlow Invitational, TBD.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 2:45 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect, 2:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news.
