Wrestling
Redmond's John Downing Jr. throws Crook County's Ross McKinney to the mat during the 145-pound match in a dual meet at Crook County earlier this month.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

SUNDAY

Wrestling: Oregon Classic at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond, 8 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Culver at Gervais, 1 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 2:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball: La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: McKay at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Crook County at Mountain View, TBD.

High School Sports Scoreboard

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond, Ridgeview at Pendleton duals, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Crosspoint Christian at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Crosspoint at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Sisters, Caldera at Barlow Invitational, TBD.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 2:45 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Roseburg at Crook County, 6 p.m.

