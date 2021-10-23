Girls soccer: Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys soccer: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Volleyball: Class 6A playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 1A playoffs, first round, TBD.
Cross-country: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Summit at Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Pine Nursery Park, Bend, 1:20 p.m.; Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at Class 5A Intermountain Conference championships, Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Madras at Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference championships, Estacada, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Football: Sisters at La Pine, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Sisters at Class 4A Oregon West Conference championships, Eugene, 3 p.m.; Culver at 3A/2A/1A SD2 championships, Lebanon, 3:40 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at 3A/2A/1A SD4 championships, Rogue River, 2:15 p.m.
Friday
Football: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Culver at Regis, 7 p.m.
Cross-country: La Pine at Class 3A/2A/1A SD3 championships, John Day, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Volleyball: Class 6A playoffs, second round, TBD; Class 5A playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 4A playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 3A playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 2A playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 1A playoffs, second round, TBD.
Boys soccer: Class 6A playoffs, first round, TBD.
Girls soccer: Class 6A playoffs, first round, TBD.
