ON DECK
Prep sports
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Volleyball: Colton at Culver, 5 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Summit, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Volleyball: Mountain View at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at South Albany, 6 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: South Albany at Redmond, 5:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Volleyball: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Grants Pass at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Central Linn at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Cross-country: La Pine at Santiam Christian Invitational, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Volleyball: McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Grants Pass, 2 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond/Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at La Salle, 6 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Football: Mountain View at South Salem, 7:15 p.m.; McNary at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Parkrose, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Putnam, 7 p.m.; Crook County at North Eugene, 7 p.m.; Madras at Klamath Union, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m.; Taft at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Grant, 4:15 p.m.
Cross-country: Culver, Trinity Lutheran at East Linn Christian Invitational, 3 p.m.; Redmond, Madras at Bridgette Nelson, The Dalles, TBD.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Football: North Douglas at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend, Summit, Crook County, Ridgeview at South Albany Tournament, TBD; La Pine at St. Mary’s Tournament, 11 a.m.; Days Creek at Central Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Lakeview at Crook County, 1 p.m.
Cross-country: Mountain View, Summit, Ridgeview, Sisters at Nike Portland XC, Blue Lake Park, Fairview, TBD; Crook County at Three Course Challenge, Camp Rilea, TBD; La Pine at Cottage Grove Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
