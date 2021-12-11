Boys basketball: Redmond at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Caldera JV, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Parkrose at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cottage Grove, 7:15 p.m.; Central Christian at Crosspoint Christian, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at Caldera JV, 5 p.m.; Bend at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cottage Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Central Christian at Crosspoint Christian, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys basketball: Riverdale at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Redmond vs. Junction City, 5:30 p.m.; Elma vs. Madras, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Grants Pass, 6:45 p.m.; Philomath vs. Redmond, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine duals, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Grants Pass at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; South Eugene at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine vs. Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 7 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at South Eugene, 6:45 p.m.; Ridgeview at Forest Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Madras at Banks, 7 p.m.; La Pine vs. Central Linn, 3 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, TBD.
Wrestling: Adrian Irwin Tournament at Mountain View, TBD.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Springfield, 3 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, noon; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Sandy, 1:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 1:30 p.m; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at Thurston dual, TBD.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at the Swim 2 Give, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, 11:30 a.m.
