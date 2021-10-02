ON DECK
PREPS
Monday
Volleyball: Molalla at Madras, 6 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Crook County, 5 p.m.; Faith Bible at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Crook County at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Volleyball: South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 4 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: South Salem at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 4 p.m.; West Salem at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 3:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, TBD; Rogue Valley at Central Christian, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at South Salem, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Football: Ridgeview at Parkrose, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Putnam, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: McNary at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Portland Christian at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Hood River Valley at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 5 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Madras at Mustang Invite, Thompson Ranch, 4 p.m.
Friday
Football: Bend at Sprague, 7 p.m.; Aloha at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.; Yoncalla at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 5 p.m.
Cross-country: Ridgeview at Crater Twilight, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Football: Summit at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Sisters, Mountain View, Summit, Ridgeview, Crook County at Bend Clearwater Classic, 8 a.m.; La Pine at Oakridge Tournament, TBD; Alsea at Central Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Riverside at Sisters, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at North Medford, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Cascade Christian, noon.
Cross-country: Bend, Caldera, Crook County, La Pine at Escape the Rock at Fort Rock State Park, TBD; Mountain View at Springfield Invite, 10 a.m.; Culver, Sisters at the Paul Mariman Invitational, Philomath, 2:30 p.m.
