Bend High's Peyton Gardner (15) attempts a shot at goal during the second half against Mountain View last week.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Monday

Volleyball: Gladstone at Madras, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Volleyball: Sprague at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: McNary at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 5 p.m.; South Salem at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Summit at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Bend at South Salem, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Volleyball: Madras at North Marion, 6 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 4 p.m.; Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Crosspoint Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Portland Christian at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at McNary, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Caldera at MWC Preview, Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Volleyball: Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m; Corbett at Madras, 5:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Madras, La Pine, Culver at Gold Rush Run, Grant Union, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Football: West Salem at Bend, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; La Salle at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Madras, 7 p.m.; Junction City at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: McKay at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Football: Mountain View at McNary, 5 p.m.; Summit at Crater, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Mountain View at McKay, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at McKay, 2 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, noon.

