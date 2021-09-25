ON DECK
PREPS
Monday, Sept. 27
Volleyball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Redmond/Culver, 6 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trout Lake, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Redmond at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Volleyball: McKay at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 5 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Paisley, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Sprague, 4 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 4 p.m.; Bend at McKay, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Sprague at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 4 p.m.; McKay at Bend, 5 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Boys soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; North Clackamas Christian at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Volleyball: Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Paisley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond/Culver at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Sprague, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Football: Mountain View at West Salem, 7 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 7 p.m.; Bend at North Medford, 7 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7 p.m.; La Salle at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Crook County, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.; Junction City at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Powers, 3 p.m.
Volleyball: Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: West Salem at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 4 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Caldera, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Volleyball: Crook County, Ridgeview at Mt. Hood Tournament, Barlow.
Cross-country: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera, Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County, Sisters, Madras, La Pine, Culver, Trinity Lutheran at Oxford Classic, Rockridge Park, Bend, 11 a.m.
