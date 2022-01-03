MV Basketball

Mountain View’s Tane Prictor goes up for a shot during the Cougars’ 59-47 win over Nelson High earlier this season.

 Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeview at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Klamath Union at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lakeview at Caldera, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Ridgeview at Hood River Tri, TBD.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball: Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Ridgeview Novice Meet, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Bend at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Rogue Valley at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: La Grande at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Baker at Madras, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Glide, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 7 p.m.; Prospect at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Grants Pass, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at McKay, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; La Grande at Crook County, 5 p.m.; Baker at Madras, 7 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Prospect at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Mountain View at Rollie Lane, Nampa, Idaho, TBD; Culver at Joseph Invitational, TBD.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: Sisters at Caldera, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at Sheldon, 5 p.m.; Baker at Crook County, 12:30 p.m.; La Grande at Madras, 12:30 p.m.; La Pine at Douglas, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Crosspoint, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sisters at Caldera, 1 p.m.; Baker at Crook County, 11 a.m.; La Grande at Madras, 11 a.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Crosspoint, 3:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley, 6 p.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Redmond, Jay Rowan Invitational, TBD.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League at Teacup Ski Trails, 10 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Diamond Lake, 11 a.m.

