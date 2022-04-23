MONDAY
Baseball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at McNary, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 2:15 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 11 a.m.; Summit at West Salem, 2:15 p.m.; Caldera at McNary, 2:15 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 11 a.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: McNary at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 11 a.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at La Pine Invite, Crosswater, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: West Salem at Bend (DH), 3 p.m.; Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Molalla, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, Caldera at High Desert Classic, Tetherow, 10 a.m.
Track and field: Caldera at Mountain View, TBD; Bend at Summit, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: McKay at Mountain View (DH), 3 p.m.; Sisters at Summit (DH), 3 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 4 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: La Pine, Mountain View at Caldera Invite, Lost Tracks, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Crook County at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles (DH), 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Gervais at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Camas at Summit, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Summit, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Caldera at Jesuit Twilight Relays, 2 p.m.; La Pine at Outback Invitational, North Lake, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Bend at South Salem (DH), noon; McNary at Summit (DH), noon.
Softball: South Salem at Bend (DH), noon; Summit at McNary (DH), noon.
Girls tennis: Camas at Bend, noon.
Track and field: La Pine at Stayton Invitational, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at MVC Districts, Bend Golf Club, TBD.
Girls golf: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera, at MVC Districts, Bend Golf Club, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.