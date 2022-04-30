SUNDAY
Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at MVC Districts, Bend Golf Club, TBD.
Girls golf: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera, at MVC Districts, Bend Golf Club, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Baseball: Sprague at Mountain View (DH), 3 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Estacada, 5 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Klamath Union at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: La Pine at Crook County Invite, Meadow Lakes, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Caldera at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Caldera, TBD; Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Crook County, La Pine at Widgi Creek Tournament, 1:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: South Salem at Summit (DH), 2 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Bend, Mountain View, Caldera, Summit at Bend City Championships, Summit, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: La Salle at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 5 p.m.
Softball: McKay at Bend (DH), 4 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Newport (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, TBD; Creswell at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Stayton, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Caldera at Bend, 4 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Stayton at Madras, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Pendleton (DH), 3 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley (DH), 3 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Pendleton at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at West Salem, 2:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at McNary (DH), noon; West Salem at Summit (DH), noon.
Softball: McNary at Mountain View (DH), noon; Summit at West Salem (DH), noon.
Track and field: Small Schools Invite, Gilchrist, 11 a.m.
