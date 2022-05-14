Track
Bend High's Treyden Lucas and Summit's Max Anders battle it out in the 400-meter race during the Bend City Championships at Summit earlier this month. The Class 6A state championships are set for Eugene's Hayward Field, Friday and Saturday.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

MONDAY

Baseball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Philomath at Sisters, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Class 6A and 5A state championships, Trysting Tree, Corvallis, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Quail Valley, Banks, TBD.

Girls golf: Class 6A and 5A state championships, Emerald Valley, Creswell, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Eagle Crest Ridge Course, Redmond, TBD.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn (DH), 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Bonanza, 3 p.m.

Boys golf: Class 6A and 5A state championships, Trysting Tree, Corvallis, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Quail Valley, Banks, TBD.

Girls golf: Class 6A and 5A state championships, Emerald Valley, Creswell, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Eagle Crest Ridge Course, Redmond, TBD.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: Summit at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball: Summit at McNary (DH), 4:30 p.m.; Westview at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Bend at Thurston, 5 p.m.; Redmond at Sheldon, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; South Medford at Mountain View, 5 p.m.

Boys and girls tennis: Class 6A state championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton, 8 a.m.

Track and field: Class 3A, 2A, 1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY

Boys and girls tennis: Class 6A and 5A state championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton, 8 a.m.; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Oregon State University, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Track and field: Class 6A, 5A, 4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 9 a.m.; Class 3A, 2A, 1A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys and girls tennis: Class 6A and 5A state championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton, 8 a.m.; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Oregon State University, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Track and field: Class 6A, 5A, 4A state championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, 9:30 a.m.

