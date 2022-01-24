Boys basketball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Henley at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Crosspoint at La Pine, 5 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at Crook County, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Wrestling: Redmond at Bend, 7 p.m.; Madras at Summit, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Bend, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sprague at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View at Hillsboro Invitational, TBD; Ridgeview, Sisters at South Albany Invitational, 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Caldera at Bend City Championships, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Salem Academy at Culver, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, TBD.
Girls basketball: Pendleton at Crook County, TBD; Central Christian at Gilchrist, TBD.
Wrestling: Bend, La Pine at Hood River Valley Women’s Invitational, 8 a.m.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
