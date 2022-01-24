MV girls hoops

Mountain View's first-year coach Jon Corbett talks strategy with Allie Neet (left) and Makenna Bomke in the Cougars' 46-42 win over South Salem earlier this season.

 Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Henley at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Crosspoint at La Pine, 5 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver at Crook County, TBD.

WEDNESDAY

Wrestling: Redmond at Bend, 7 p.m.; Madras at Summit, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at Bend, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sprague at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View at Hillsboro Invitational, TBD; Ridgeview, Sisters at South Albany Invitational, 10 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Caldera at Bend City Championships, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: Salem Academy at Culver, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, TBD.

Girls basketball: Pendleton at Crook County, TBD; Central Christian at Gilchrist, TBD.

Wrestling: Bend, La Pine at Hood River Valley Women’s Invitational, 8 a.m.

