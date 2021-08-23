bs
Buy Now

Bend’s Marley Hardgrave fires the ball over the net as Summit’s Shannon MacCallum (8) and Harper Justema (14) attempt to block during a volleyball match last spring at Bend High School.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

ON DECK

PREP SPORTS

Thursday, Aug. 26

Volleyball: Mountain View, La Pine, Sisters, Bend, South Medford, Ridgeview, Redmond at Summit jamboree, 8 a.m.; Crook County at Burns, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Jesuit, 2 p.m.; Mountain View, Crook County, Redmond, Madras, La Pine at Sisters jamboree, TBD; Ridgeview at Woodburn jamboree, TBD.

Girls soccer: Mountain View, Summit, Redmond, La Pine at Sisters jamboree, TBD; Ridgeview at Woodburn jamboree, TBD.

Friday, Aug. 27

Football: Mazama at Redmond, jamboree, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Madras, jamboree, 5:30 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, jamboree, TBD.

Volleyball: Thurston, Sheldon, Sisters, Bend, Roseburg, Central, South Medford, South Eugene, South Albany, Redmond, Ridgeview, Crater, The Dalles at Mountain View Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer: Silverton at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Springfield at Bend, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at Silverton, 3 p.m.; Bend at Lake Oswego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Football: Alsea, North Lake at Gilchrist jamboree, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: La Pine at Lakeview Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer: South Albany at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Ridgeview at Corvallis, 1:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.