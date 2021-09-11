ON DECK
PREPS
Monday, Sept. 13
Volleyball: Mountain View at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Central, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Volleyball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, TBD; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Roseburg at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Madras, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Roseburg, 6 p.m.; Madras at Caldera, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Volleyball: Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Sheldon, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Mountain View, Culver at Silver Falls Invitational, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Volleyball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 7 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 6 p.m.; Grand View Christian at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Madras at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Football: Sprague at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Henley, 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Madras, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Dayton, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Culver at North Powder tournament, 9 a.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: La Pine at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Caldera at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Jesuit at Summit, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Volleyball: Summit at Central Catholic tournament, TBD; Mountain View, Bend, Crook County at Rogue Valley Classic, TBD; Redmond at Lakeridge tournament, TBD; Sisters tournament, 8 a.m.; La Pine at Oakridge tournament, TBD; Culver at Wallowa, 3:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Condon, 11 a.m.; Cove vs. Central Christian at Condon, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Sandy, 4 p.m.; Central at Redmond/Culver, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Sandy, 2 p.m.; La Pine at Cascade Christian, noon.
Cross-country: Bend, Caldera, Summit, Ridgeview, Sisters, La Pine, Trinity Lutheran at Northwest Classic, Eugene, 10 a.m.; Redmond at Oregon City Invitational, 12:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.