Girls basketball
Buy Now

Bend High girls basketball coach Allison Gardner talks with her team.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

ON DECK

PREPS

Monday

Boys basketball: Mountainside at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Sisters Invitational, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: La Pine at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: La Pine at Lakeview, 6 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Riverdale, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Mike Shinkle Memorial Tournament at Crook County, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, TBD.

Friday

Boys basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Prospect at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Oregon Classic at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond, TBD.

Swimming: Juniper Invite at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Bend, TBD.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball: Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, noon; Gilchrist at Crosspoint, 3:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.