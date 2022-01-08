Boys basketball: Mountainside at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters Invitational, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: La Pine at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Lakeview, 6 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Riverdale, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Mike Shinkle Memorial Tournament at Crook County, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, TBD.
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Prospect at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Oregon Classic at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond, TBD.
Swimming: Juniper Invite at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Bend, TBD.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 2 p.m.
Girls basketball: Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, noon; Gilchrist at Crosspoint, 3:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.