MONDAY
Baseball: Madras at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Newport (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.
Boy tennis: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Crook County Invite, Meadow Lakes GC, 11 a.m.
Girls golf: La Pine at Ridgeview Invite, Eagle Crest Ridge Course, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boy tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 4 p.m.; Madras at Cascade, 4 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Pronghorn Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
Girls golf: Bend, La Pine at Mountain View Invite, Awbrey Glen, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boy tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 3:15 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 3:30 p.m.; Redmond, Culver, Sisters at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boy tennis: Mountain View at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Caldera at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Madras Invitational at Crooked River Ranch, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: The Dalles at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley (DH), 3 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Ridgeview at The Dalles (DH), 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 2 p.m.
Boy tennis: Creswell at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Creswell at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Bend, Summit at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD; Mountain View at John Oliver Invitational, Central High School, TBD; La Pine at Phoenix Invite, TBD.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at West Salem (DH), noon; Sprague at Bend (DH), noon; Summit at North Medford (DH), noon; Pendleton at Redmond (DH), noon.
Softball: West Salem at Mountain View (DH), noon; Bend at Sprague (DH), noon; Summit at McKay (DH), noon; Redmond at Pendleton (DH), noon.
Boy tennis: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 10 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 1 p.m.
Track and field: Bend, Summit at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field, Eugene, TBD; Madras at Mazama Invitational, 11 a.m.; La Pine at Phoenix Invite, TBD.
