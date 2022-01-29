Boys basketball: Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters, Caldera at Madras Invitational, TBD; Culver at La Pine, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys basketball: Madras at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Boys basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain Valley Conference Duals, at Bend High, TBD; OSAA 5A girls regional, at The Dalles, TBD.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: South Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Bend at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Culver at Delphian, 1:30 p.m.; Crosspoint at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at La Pine, noon; Crosspoint at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central Oregon Girls Regional Qualifier, at Ridgeview, TBD.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.