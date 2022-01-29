Basketball
Summit’s Aspen Edwards (3) drives to the basket during the first half against South Salem at Summit last week.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

MONDAY

Boys basketball: Riverdale at Sisters, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Sisters, Caldera at Madras Invitational, TBD; Culver at La Pine, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball: Madras at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 7 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Mountain Valley Conference Duals, at Bend High, TBD; OSAA 5A girls regional, at The Dalles, TBD.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: South Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Bend at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Culver at Delphian, 1:30 p.m.; Crosspoint at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at La Pine, noon; Crosspoint at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Central Oregon Girls Regional Qualifier, at Ridgeview, TBD.

