Basketball
Buy Now

Bend's Austin Baker (20) drives to the basket for a layup past two Grants Pass defenders earlier this season at Bend High.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

ON DECK

PREPS

Monday

Girls basketball: Hockinson vs. Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Roseburg at Summit, 6 p.m.; Central vs. Redmond, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Central at Bend, 6 p.m.; TBD vs. Summit; David Douglas vs. Crook County, 7:45 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Pendleton, 7:45 p.m.; TBD vs. Redmond; TBD vs. Ridgeview; Madras at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Banks at Sisters, TBD; Trinity Lutheran vs. Alsea, 4:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Roseburg vs. Redmond, 11 a.m.; North Eugene at Summit, 12:45 p.m.; Central vs. Bend, 11 a.m.; Madras at Sisters, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran vs. Alsea, 3:15 p.m.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Wrestling: Mountain View at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, Nev., TBD.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: TBD vs. Bend; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Mountain View; Lebanon vs. La Pine, 3:30 p.m.; TBD vs. Redmond; TBD vs. Ridgeview; Banks at Sisters, TBD; TBD vs. Trinity Lutheran.

Girls basketball: Central vs. Mountain View, 9 a.m.; Redmond vs. Grants Pass, 10:45 a.m.; North Eugene vs. Bend, 10:45 a.m.; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Ridgeview; Banks at Sisters, TBD; TBD vs. Madras; TBD vs. Trinity Lutheran.

Thursday

Boys basketball: TBD vs. Bend; TBD vs. Summit; TBD vs. Mountain View; TBD vs. Redmond; TBD vs. Ridgeview; TBD vs. Sisters; TBD vs. Trinity Lutheran.

Girls basketball: TBD vs. Bend; TBD vs. Ridgeview; TBD vs. Sisters; TBD vs. Madras; TBD vs. Trinity Lutheran.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.