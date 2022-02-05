Caldera's Holden Short competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Bend City Meet at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center last month. The Mountain Valley Conference championships are scheduled for Saturday at Juniper.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley, 5 p.m.; Crosspoint at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.; Crosspoint at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Girls basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Summit at Caldera, TBD.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Pendleton at Redmond, 5:30 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 7 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Jordan Valley at Central Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: IMC championships, at Crook County, TBD.
Swimming: Tri-Valley Conference championships, at Madras, TBD.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball: Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: 5A IMC championships, at Crook County, 10 a.m.; 4A Special District 4 regional tournament, at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Swimming: Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Bend’s Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD
