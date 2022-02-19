Crook County’s Mitch Warren attempts to pin Mountain View’s Adrian Carpenter during a 120-pound match earlier this season. The Class 5A state wrestling championships are set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Redmond at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Redmond at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball: Class 1A state playoffs, first round, TBD.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball: Sprague at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Girls state tournament, at Culver, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball: Class 3A state playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 2A state playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 1A state playoffs, first round, TBD.
Nordic skiing: OISRA state championships, at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Class 3A state playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 2A state playoffs, first round, TBD; Class 1A state playoffs, second round, TBD.
Wrestling: Class 6A state championships, at Sandy, 9 a.m.; Class 5A state championships, at Ridgeview, 9 a.m.; Class 4A state championships, at Cascade, 9 a.m.; Class 3A state championships, at La Pine, 9 a.m.; Class 2A/1A state championships, at Culver, 9 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA state championships, at Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, 10 a.m.
