UO’s Pritchard wins Cousy award
It’s official. Payton Pritchard is the best point guard in the nation.
The senior from West Linn was named the recipient of the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Tuesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the first Duck to win the Cousy Award and is just the second player in Pac-12 history to receive the Cousy Award.
“It means a lot to win this award, to see all the hard work and hours spent in the gym pay off,” said Pritchard. “You don’t get awards like these without winning and that takes a team effort. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for believing in me to lead our team, and my parents who sacrificed so much in their lives for me to have moments like these.”
The 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year was one of just three players nationally to average at least 20 points, four rebounds and five assists per game and was one of just four players in the country who led his conference in both scoring (20.5 points per game) and assists (5.6 per game).
Named Oregon’s first consensus first team All-American in 80 years, Pritchard helped Oregon to an outright Pac-12 regular season title, the Ducks’ third in the last five years.
The 13-time first team All-American finished his career as the school record holder in assists (659), wins (105) games played (144) and games started (140).
—Bulletin wire report
