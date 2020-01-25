Herbert shines in Senior Bowl loss
Oregon’s Justin Herbert shined for the South squad, but another Pac-12 quarterback, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter and a 31-17 victory in the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.
Herbert, a likely first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, was 9 of 12 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown, all in the first quarter, and added a 19-yard run in the all-star game for senior NFL prospects.
Herbert finished with three rushing attempts for a total of 22 yards.
Gordon entered the game after halftime and twice took the North downfield. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns.
That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion.
Michigan’s Shea Patterson delivered the game’s biggest offensive play and passed for 131 yards. He opened the second quarter with a 75-yard touchdown pass on his first play. TCU running back Darius Anderson was wide open on a wheel route and sprinted down the left sideline to score.
— The Associated Press
