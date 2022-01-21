REDMOND — What is unfolding this winter within the Crook County girls basketball team is difficult to comprehend for seniors Grace Brooks and Emma Bales.
The Cowgirls have won 14 of 15 games, have not lost in more than a month, and now for the second time this season have taken down recent Intermountain Conference power Ridgeview.
“It feels unreal,” Brooks said.
“I can’t wrap my head around it,” Bales added.
The once easy-to-overlook girls basketball program from Prineville has become more than just a fun story of a team having a successful nonleague season. Crook County knocked off Ridgeview 53-48 on the Ravens' homecourt Thursday night, defeating Ridgeview in overtime for the second time this season.
The Cowgirls (2-0 IMC, 14-1 overall) beat a motivated Ravens team (1-1, 9-6) that entered Thursday’s contest having won 19 of 21 IMC games.
“Every time the girls have folded in the past, it doesn’t exist anymore,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback. “They just kept clawing, they just kept playing hard.”
Thursday night felt like a playoff game between two teams who appear to be postseason-bound at the end of February.
From the opening tip, the Ravens played as if they were reminding the Cowgirls which team has won the IMC the past two seasons.
Ridgeview senior Jenna Albrecht scored seven points in the opening quarter and the Ravens used a 9-0 run to take an 11-4 lead. But Brooks beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to cut the Ravens’ lead to 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Ravens used a 6-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 25-21 lead into halftime.
“I told them at halftime that this was like a state game,” Boback said. “They haven’t been in a game like this.”
In the third quarter, the team with no playoff experience took control of the game. Katelynn Weaver scored eight of her game-high 18 points to help the Cowgirls outscore the Ravens 13-4 in the period and take a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, neither team led by more than two points. Twice in the final 40 seconds and leading by two points, Crook County had chances to put the game out of reach at the free-throw line. But on both occasions, the Cowgirls came up empty, leaving the door open for the Ravens.
With three seconds left and trailing 42-40, Ridgeview ran an out of bounds play from under the basket. Junior Lauren Harding’s short jumper rattled through the cylinder as the final buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime.
While failing to close out a game could have been a blow to their psyche, the Cowgirls were not flustered in the huddle before overtime. After all, three weeks earlier, they had beaten the Ravens in overtime in a holiday tournament in Sisters.
“It was a major mental game,” Brooks said. “We knew we could do it because we have done it before. We just had to want it more.”
The Cowgirls did not miss their second opportunity to win the game at the free-throw line. Weaver and Bales went a combined 6-of-8 in the final minutes to lead Crook County to victory. It was the seventh win for the Cowgirls this season decided by five points or fewer.
Ridgeview heads into a week-long break from action before it travels to face The Dalles on Friday, Jan. 28. Crook County, which sits alone atop the IMC standings, will face Pendleton on Jan. 29, looking for an eighth-straight win.
“We are starting to get recognition in school, which is a cool feeling saying we are 14-1,” Brooks said. “We have never had that before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.