There are not many differences between the 2021 Class 6A state football playoff bracket and the 2019 version. Central Catholic and Lake Oswego are once again in the state quarterfinals, as are Jesuit, Lakeridge and Tualatin. Perennial playoff team Sherwood has also advanced to the final eight this fall along with Summit High.
Wait. Summit?
The cross-country-school Summit? The five-wins-over-the-last-two-seasons Summit? The last-won-a-playoff-game-in-2016-as-a-5A-school Summit?
Yep, Friday at 7 p.m., that Summit football team, ranked sixth in the state, will play at No. 3 Tualatin with a shot at the state semifinals.
“We are crashing the party,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “The cool thing about us is that we are the team of mystery.”
While the Storm are an unknown commodity around the state, it is no secret that Tualatin is one of the state's premier teams. The Timberwolves, unlike the Storm, have been a mainstay at or near the top of every poll this season.
“Playing a school like Tualatin,” said Summit junior quarterback Hogan Carmichael, “is what we have always wanted — to go out and play good teams in the metro area.”
Hailing from the Three Rivers League — which boasts four of the eight quarterfinal teams — Tualatin has done just about everything to confirm its status as one of the state’s best teams by winning 10 of 11 games (only losing to No. 1 Lake Oswego) and outscoring its opponents 106-42 in two playoff games.
In a 58-25 second-round win over Westview, Tualatin senior running back Malik Ross ran for six touchdowns in the first half alone.
“It is a whole other level of football,” Hyatt said. “I think they are the best team in the state talentwise. We came up with a good scheme to attack their weaknesses, we had a good week of practice and I hope we can execute Friday night.”
Summit might be underdogs on the road Friday night, but it is a role they have thrived in this fall.
The Storm have advanced farther in the 6A playoffs than any Bend-area high school since they all joined the state’s top classification in 2018, while leaving a trail of doubters in their wake along the way.
It was hard to avoid the weekly polls throughout the course of the season. Preseason media and coaches rankings? Summit was nowhere to be found.
Weekly game predictions sparked group chats among Summit players, and rarely was it because the Storm were predicted to win.
Even after stacking victories through September and October, the Storm were hardly mentioned as one of the state’s premier teams, which they have proven to be this season.
“They don’t decide the outcomes,” said Carmichael of the prognosticators of Oregon high school football. “We decide the outcomes. And we have just been trying to win on Fridays.”
While Summit was overlooked throughout the course of the season, that will likely not happen again next fall. When the Storm takes the field Friday night, juniors will fill 17 starting positions.
"We are loaded with young dudes," Hyatt said.
Part of playing so many non-seniors is due to injuries. Summit will be without two players in its secondary, seniors Joe Schutz and Ben Woodward, who were both injured in last week's home win over Roseburg. Hyatt said it will be difficult to replace those players.
There are many ways to gauge the success of a high school football season. One of them is to still be practicing on Thanksgiving. A win Friday night and Summit will be doing just that.
"To be able to put on pads and coach on Thanksgiving means you had a phenomenal year," Hyatt said. "That would be cool to go out on the turf and practice on Thanksgiving Day. That has been in the back of our minds."
