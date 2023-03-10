CORVALLIS — With a chance to bring home a third-place trophy against No. 15 Crescent Valley, the fourth-seeded Redmond boys basketball team ran out of steam.
The Panthers fell to the Raiders 52-50 Friday afternoon at Gill Coliseum to finish fifth at the Class 5A state tournament for the second year in a row.
“I love our guys; they love each other," said head coach Reagan Gilbertson. "We are going to miss those seniors who poured their hearts out into this program for four years. We made it here, we didn’t get to play (in the title game), but I’m still really proud of them.”
The 3rd/5th place game is always a tricky one to play in with both teams coming off emotional losses the day before in the semifinals. And early on, it looked as though the Panthers would pull away from the Cinderella Raider squad.
The Panthers shot 76% from the field and made seven of their eight 3-point attempts to build a 39-25 lead in the first half.
“They were ready to go,” Gilbertson said. “We talked about it before this was going to be the last time we play together, and what better place to do it than at the state tournament.”
In the second half it was a different tale. While the shots did not fall at the same clip as the first half, the Panthers still finished the game shooting nearly 60% from the field and from 3-point land. Turnovers were their undoing. Redmond committed nine in the second half, after only three in the first half.
After taking a 14-point lead into the break, Redmond found itself trailing 45-44 going into the final quarter.
“They made a run in the second half and we didn’t have an answer,” Gilbertson said. “I didn’t have an answer, and that is on me.”
Senior Evan Otten was the Moda Health Player of the Game for Redmond — he scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds to log his second double-double of the tournament. Sophomore Jack Snyder, who broke out during the week, had 12 points and six rebounds, while junior Colton Horner made five 3-pointers to tally 15 points. Senior Tanner Jones logged eight points and five assists.
Adam Temesgen was named the Player of the Game for the Raiders after collecting 24 points, three assists and three steals. His backcourt mate Rocco McClave finished with 10 points. Heath Carl pitched in eight points and seven rebounds.
A fifth-place result in consecutive years may not have been what the Panthers had in mind when they started the season. This year’s squad will not be forgotten in Redmond, in large part because when the team could have folded midway through the season when Otten went down with an injury, it showed grit to keep its season afloat in the challenging Intermountain Conference, making it back to the state semifinals.
“This is going to be a team that we refer back to for years to come,” Gilbertson said. “Their ability to handle adversity, their mental toughness, their passion for the game, it was an unforgettable season for sure.”
