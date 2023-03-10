CORVALLIS — With a chance to bring home a third-place trophy against No. 15 Crescent Valley, the fourth-seeded Redmond boys basketball team ran out of steam.

The Panthers fell to the Raiders 52-50 Friday afternoon at Gill Coliseum to finish fifth at the Class 5A state tournament for the second year in a row.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

