Bob Boback figured that his time coaching had come to an end after spending nearly 25 years in high school gyms teaching the game of basketball.
But if the 65-year-old retired basketball coach was going to take on a new program, he was going to be picky about which team.
“I didn’t want to coach just to coach,” said Boback, who won 240 games in 17 years as the girls basketball coach at Gig Harbor High School just outside of Tacoma, Washington. “If I ever wanted to coach again, I wanted to have a team that wins.”
Well, the Crook County girls basketball team did not exactly fit that description.
Before Boback accepted the job just before last spring season that was shortened by COVID-19, Crook County had won just a total of 14 games over the prior three seasons and had no postseason appearances since 2012. Competing in Washington’s highest classification, Boback had led his Gig Harbor squad to the state tournament five times.
He was aware of the history and had heard about Crook County’s struggles, but he saw potential in the group during the first open gym he held.
“I was amazed — all I had heard was how they weren’t very good,” Boback said. “I said, ‘I think we can win some games here.’ I was shocked because I thought the talent in the gym was pretty good.”
The talent was young but got valuable experience during the short season last spring when the Cowgirls won six of their 10 leagues games, but fell just two wins shy of a winning record overall.
Now, fewer than 30 games into Boback’s tenure, the program is trending in a much better direction.
“We needed someone to spice things up and bring more experience,” said Crook County junior Katelynn Weaver.
Crook County (12-1) opens Class 5A Intermountain Conference play on Saturday at home against Hood River Valley, and the Cowgirls have already clinched their first winning season in a decade with 10 games remaining.
The program that previously might have been viewed as an easy win on opponents’ schedules is now viewed as a serious threat to not only make the playoffs, but to contend for a conference crown.
“It is honestly super exciting,” Weaver said. “I feel like we are just a group of girls who know each other really well and work together.”
Crook County has already notched nonleague wins over 6A programs Bend High and Summit, and its only loss came against Philomath, which is a serious contender for the 4A state title.
Along the way, the Cowgirls developed a new mindset. After falling behind in the first game of the season against McMinnville, the team rallied to turn an early deficit into an 18-point victory.
“After that first game I knew we were going to do great things. The connection was there,” Weaver said. “We fell behind but it didn’t get to us like it would in the past. After being behind and coming back, we didn’t want to go back to losing games.”
Now, when Crook County takes the court, it expects to win.
“The way that the team is accepting my coaching is working,” Boback said. “I believe that players win games. I have talent that is untapped, now it is about breaking through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.