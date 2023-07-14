Bend FC Timbers

Bend FC Timbers U18 team begins play Thursday at the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando, Florida. It's the first time the Central Oregon team has been invited to the national tournament.

 Submitted photo

Neither the players nor the coach of the U18 Bend FC Timbers soccer team imagined they would still be playing this late into the summer. That's mainly because no club team from Central Oregon had done it before.

In the past, players that make up the U18 team had their seasons end in the State Cup semifinals, just short of qualifying for regionals. Their coach, who moved to Bend from the east coast less than two years ago, thought he would simply be in an administrative role for the club.

