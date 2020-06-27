Former Olympic athlete John Carlos raises his fist as he speaks about his experience as an Olympian who participated in Mexico City in 1968 and protested racial injustice on the medal stand with Tommie Smith, during

an event in San Jose, California, in 2018. Carlos co-authored a letter with an influential American athletes’ group calling on the IOC to abolish the rule that bans protests at the Olympics and replace it with a policy written in collaboration with athletes. The letter was sent to the IOC on Saturday, June 27, 2020.