It might be one of the most renowned ski destinations in the entire world.

And two skiers from Bend are getting an all-expenses paid trip to visit it.

In fact, they are getting paid to travel to Chamonix, France, in early March of next year as new hires for the Ski.com Dream Job.

Max Rhulen and Jack Botti, both recent graduates of Oregon State University-Cascades, were selected last month as two of 12 snowriders — out of 1,500 applicants — for the Dream Job, which features expert skiers and snowboarders documenting through videos and photos what it is like to experience six top ski destinations in North America, Europe and Japan.

“We’re pretty stoked on it,” Botti said. “I’ve never skied in Europe, so that’ll be exciting for me. I heard it’s incredible over there. We picked that place because it just stood out the most out of all the resorts to us, because it’s so foreign. I didn’t know much about Chamonix going into it, I just know it’s an iconic ski resort and culture, with a lot of history behind it.”

Rhulen and Botti figure to spend their weeklong visit to Chamonix partly at the ski resorts (there are five in the Chamonix Valley) and partly backcountry touring with a guide. Ski.com is providing the airfare, lodging and food expenses, and on top of all that it is paying Rhulen and Botti $2,000 each.

To earn the gig, the skiers had to submit a 90-second video explaining what made them the perfect candidates and then answer questions in a Skype interview with Ski.com officials. (Ski.com, headquartered in Aspen, Colorado, bills itself as North America’s largest provider of mountain vacation packages.)

Botti applied for the Dream Job in 2018 and made the finals, but he ultimately did not get picked. With a new format of different teams of two skiers per destination this year, Botti and Rhulen joined forces and liked their chances. They selected Chamonix as their No. 1 choice and Banff, Alberta, as their second. Other Dream Job destinations include Aspen Snowmass, Colorado; Big Sky Resort, Montana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Niseko, Japan.

“We were hoping at least to make it to the finals this year, but there were 1,500 applicants,” Rhulen said. “We watched a bunch of them and thought they were really good. So we didn’t really want to get our hopes up.”

Rhulen, 22, and Botti, 23, share a rented house in west Bend with Grant Hamlin and Cody Winters. All four of them grew up as ski racers and competed together on the OSU-Cascades club ski team.

“Grant and Cody are very good skiers so a lot of our content is them doing flips into powder and some really cool stuff,” Rhulen said. “So I think they (Ski.com officials) liked that and I think they liked some of the creativity of the video.”

Rhulen and Botti, both business administration majors, are pursuing careers in photography and videography, and both were part of the first four-year graduating class of OSU-Cascades. Rhulen’s focus is in photography and Botti is a professional videographer.

Growing up in Evergreen, Colorado, at the edge of the Rocky Mountains, Rhulen started skiing at the age of 2. In middle school he started photographing his experiences in the mountains, including skiing, mountain biking and fly-fishing. He said he came to Bend for college to escape the crowded slopes near Denver, and he plans to remain in Central Oregon.

“Part of the reason I wanted to leave Colorado was that the Denver area was growing so rapidly,” Rhulen said. “We only live 45 minutes to an hour from the closest ski hill, but on a Friday night or Saturday morning it could take you five hours. The sheer number of people kind of drove me out.”

Rhulen met Botti, Hamlin and Winters in their freshman writing class and the four have been inseparable ever since, skiing and filming at Mt. Bachelor ski area and creating a web series called Keep the Stoke Alive.

Rhulen said that he and Botti will feel pressure to not only take on the steep, challenging terrain of the Alps near Chamonix, but to provide quality content for Ski.com.

“They’re a pretty huge business and their partners are some of the biggest companies in the ski industry, so there’s definitely pressure to create good content for those companies,” Rhulen said.

Botti said he is excited for the challenge. He grew up in Beaverton and ski raced for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation through high school. His parents own a home in Bend and they frequently traveled to Central Oregon on weekends for ski racing.

“Max and I have been skiing our entire lives,” Botti said. “I graduated about a year ago and I’ve been pursuing video as my full-time job. So this was a good opportunity for us to showcase our skills. I’m very excited about it.”

Located deep in the Alps in southeast France near the borders of Switzerland and Italy, Chamonix is just north of legendary Mont Blanc and the massive peaks of the Aiguilles Rouges, including the renowned Aiguille du Midi. Skiers and snowboarders can access backcountry ski terrain via a cable car lift to the Aiguille du Midi. Chamonix is one of the oldest ski resorts in France and was the site of the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

“The skiing makes me a little nervous, because it gets pretty gnarly over there,” Rhulen said of Chamonix. “It’s steep, and guys are rappelling into lines. I don’t think we’ll do that. There’s certain lines where they ski, and then they harness up and rappel down a 300-foot cliff. Then they’ll ski and there’s multiple cliffs they have to rappel down.

“But I’m just excited just to see the mountains. The mountains there are insane, really jagged peaks and really tall. I’m excited for the skiing, but also just the ski culture there. The ski culture in Europe is completely different. A Tommy Ford or a Ted Ligety (World Cup skiers), they walk down the street in the U.S. and no one knows who they are. They walk down the street in Europe and they get mobbed by people.”

It seems to be the perfect opportunity for the ski trip of a lifetime, and a chance to blend their talents of skiing and photography/videography.

“We’re super stoked to showcase our skills in a place we’ve never been,” Botti said. “That will really push us to the next level.”