Two Oregon cowboys in NFR
The National Finals Rodeo is underway in Arlington, Texas, set to continue through Dec. 12.
The 10-day event was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington this year due to coronavirus restrictions.
The NFR includes 10 rounds of world championship competition in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing (for cowgirls) and bull riding, and an all-around cowboy also will be crowned. The top 15 money winners for each event in 2020 qualified for the NFR, which features a total prize purse of about $10 million.
Just two rodeo riders from Oregon qualified for the NFR this year, and no Central Oregon residents. Oregon cowboys in the NFR are steer wrestlers Blake Knowles, of Heppner, and Jesse Brown, of Baker City.
The event is being held at Globe Life Field, a retractable-roof stadium that opened this year and seats more than 40,000 people. Texas has 50% occupancy guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rodeo officials project up to 14,000 ticket-buyers daily — with seats spaced apart and sold in groups of four, and masks required.
The daily events run through Dec. 12 and are being broadcast on the Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel+. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. each day.
For more information, visit nfrexperience.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.