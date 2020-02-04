REDMOND —
When J.D. Alley won his first state championship — a moment he will not soon forget — in 1983 for Culver, Dan Elliott was coaching from the corner.
The relationship between Alley, the current Culver wrestling coach, and Elliott, Ridgeview’s coach, dates back to 1979, Alley recalled Monday night.
Fresh out of Oregon State, Elliott, now 67, began his teaching and coaching career in the small Jefferson County town in 1976. One of his early coaching wins was convincing Alley, who had grown to 6 feet 2 inches tall as a middle schooler, to stick with wrestling — a sport where Alley’s brothers and cousins succeeded as well — rather than use his height on the hardwood.
“It drove the basketball coach nuts,” Elliott recalled. “But that is what wrestling coaches do, you build relationships with kids.”
Alley, who turned 53 on Tuesday, would go on to shine on the mat. He won three state titles while wrestling as a heavyweight for Culver. A fourth would have been likely, Elliot said, had it not been for an injury his freshman year.
Following his success at Culver, Alley graduated as the career leader in wins at Southern Oregon University in Ashland. While coaching at Culver, Alley has led the Bulldogs to 12 Class 2A/1A state team titles and five second-place finishes since 2002.
In May, Alley will be inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
More than 40 years after first crossing paths, the coach and his former wrestler squared off for the first time in a dual meet Monday night at Ridgeview High School.
Culver won three of the first four matches, as 126-pounder Jahan Jaimes and 145-pounder Anthony Hood earned pins. But as the weights got heavier, the match tilted in Ridgeview’s favor.
The Ravens rolled off four straight wins as Zach Anderson, Ethyne Reid, and Anthony Lochner picked up victories, while Daniel Jaramillo pinned his opponent.
With three matches left, the two teams were separated by a single point. A pair of pins from Ridgeview’s 220-pounder Cole Jackson and 285-pounder Joseph Martin clinched the victory for the Ravens.
“It was a good match. I think in some ways the Ravens earned to have a win in front of the home crowd,” Alley said. “In some ways, we had some opportunities to change that, but hats off to the Ravens for coming up with some bonus points.”
“My boys were tired, and I’m sure their guys were too,” Elliott said. “In a few matches, it was a total gut check. It was a great dual with several highly-contested matches, which made it a lot of fun. We had to be able to do that in order to stay with these guys because they are tough.”
While Alley joked about the “one tough hombre” becoming softer, that was not the case in the early ’80s when Elliott was just a couple years removed from being in the Oregon State wrestling room, ran by Hall of Fame wrestling coach Dale Thomas.
“I came out of that, and I just applied a lot of the same principles of working hard and pressing kids hard,” Elliott said.“That’s what gets you ready. If you don’t kick butt in the room, then don’t expect to come out and do it on (match day).”
That was a message he relayed, and still relays, to his wrestlers. It was a needed message for Alley, who had all the reasons to think highly of himself on the mat.
“I had a fair amount of success as a wrestler, and I was the biggest guy in the room,” Alley said. “I had a tendency to let my ego get the best of me and get big-headed, and I think Dan did a really good job at keeping that in check.
“I’m very appreciative for the efforts and the passion that he instilled in me,” Alley added, crediting Elliott for his early development as a wrestler. “He showed us young whippersnappers what toughness looks like.”
