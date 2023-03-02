BAKER — An upset in the Class 1A state quarterfinals was not in the cards for the Trinity Lutheran boys basketball team Thursday afternoon against reigning state champs and top-seeded Crane.
The Mustangs turned an eight-point lead over the Saints at halftime into a 21-point lead by the end of the third quarter to advance to the semifinals with a 68-54 win at Baker High School.
A rematch of a nonleague game played in Bend between Trinity Lutheran and Crane (which the Mustangs won 70-57 on Jan. 7), the second game was a close first half with the Saints trailing 19-17 midway through the second quarter.
But just like the first meeting, Crane proved to be too strong of a team in the second half, outscoring Trinity Lutheran 23-10 in the third quarter to cruise to victory.
Andrew Imhoff, the Moda Center Player of the Game for the Saints, led all scorers with 24 points. Sione Leibner added 14 for the Saints. Crane was led by Carter Nichol who finished with 21 points, while Cody Siegner finished with 16 points.
The Saints will try and fend off elimination Friday morning in the consolation round, where they will face No. 4 Adrian, which lost its opening round game to No. 5 North Douglas 65-48. Tipoff is at 8 a.m.
—Bulletin staff report
