Kyle Gilbert will be first to say that Saturday night’s second-round playoff game was not his Trinity Lutheran team’s prettiest performance of the season.
There were many missed layups, several careless turnovers, split trips to the free-throw line and a couple of defensive lapses. In short, the head coach said, the Saints did not have their usual disciplined approach that helped them win 23 games and the Mountain Valley Conference tournament championship this season.
Yet No. 4 Trinity Lutheran (16-2 MVC, 24-4 overall) did not need to win a beauty contest to beat No. 13 Mohawk (13-1 Mountain West League, 18-9) 59-41 to advance to the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament in Baker City for the second straight season.
“I didn’t feel like our lead was ever in jeopardy,” Gilbert said. “I just wanted to be able to play better. At times we did some awesome stuff, and we were rolling, but then we saw some ‘eh’ play where we didn’t exactly follow through on the game plan.”
The frustration was felt by the players on the floor as well.
“It wasn’t our best,” said Saints senior Matt Eidler, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “But this late in the season it’s a win, and we are going to take it. We have a lot of things to work on, and we know what we need to work on, so we are ready for the first game at state.”
In front of a big home crowd, the Saints put on a fast-break clinic, scoring nearly all of their points in transition with wide-open paths to the basket early on. But three 3-pointers from Mohawk kept the score close after the first quarter.
The roles changed in the second quarter. The Mustangs were able to make four quick field goals during the period, while the Saints cashed in from deep. Sophomore Scooty Gilbert had 3s on consecutive possessions while Eidler converted from behind the arc in the second quarter. Gilbert and Eidler combined to score 39 of the team’s points.
While the duo’s shooting percentage was lower than usual, the Saints were able to make timely baskets to keep the cushion.
“Any time Mohawk pushed back one of them hit something to push us back forward,” Kyle Gilbert said of Eidler, the Mountain Valley Conference’s MVP, and Scooty, the coach’s son. “I expect more from them. They need to be a little more consistent on their 3s and layups.”
Despite the sometimes underwhelming performance by the Saints’ standards, they still played much of the game with a double-digit lead and led by 20 or more points in the second half. Abe Clift pitched in nine points, and Gideon Schippers had seven for the Saints.
“We took really good shots,” Eidler said, finding the positives from the outing. “They just weren’t falling. We were unselfish with the ball and played with our heads up.”
Trinity Lutheran will face a familiar foe in the opening round of the state tournament. The Saints will play No. 5 Nixyaawii, the team that bested them in the state championship game last season. Nixyaawii beat Siletz Valley 85-41 Saturday in its playoff opener.
The Saints’ first game of the eight-team tournament will be at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Baker High School.
