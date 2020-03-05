BAKER CITY — Midway through the third quarter, No. 4 Trinity Lutheran was in a 17-point hole against No. 5 Nixyaawii.
With just under three minutes left in the game, Gideon Schippers’ 3-pointer gave the Saints from Bend their first lead since the first quarter. Scooty Gilbert’s free throw gave Trinity a 63-61 lead with 88 seconds remaining.
The comeback was on the verge of being completed.
Unfortunately for Trinity, Nixyaawii scored five more points and Gilbert’s free throw was the final point for the Saints. In their last four possessions, the Saints committed four turnovers.
The rally fell short, and the Saints will not make a return trip to the Class 1A boys basketball state title game, falling to Nixyaawii of Pendleton 66-63 Thursday afternoon at Baker High School.
“I was proud of the way we battled back, and they showed their true character,” said Trinity coach Kyle Gilbert. “It just shows the fire inside of them.”
Early in a rematch of the 2019 title game, the Saints and Golden Eagles were even at 17. Scooty Gilbert had scored 10 points, and Matthew Eidler matched his scoring output from last season’s championship game with seven points in the first eight minutes.
But in the second quarter, Nixyaawii scored the period’s first 15 points to take a commanding lead. It took over five minutes for the Saints to score their first points in the quarter.
“We got on the offensive end, we were taking the same shots we were taking in the first quarter, but they just weren’t falling,” Kyle Gilbert said. “Next thing we know, we are down 15.”
The Saints responded to outscore the Golden Eagles 17-3 in the final 4:45 of the third quarter. Trinity also outscored Nixyaawii in the fourth quarter 14-13, but it was not enough.
Scooty Gilbert scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the second half.
His five 3-pointers helped spark the comeback. Eidler finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Cash Niemeyer had seven points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss.
“(Scooty) made some great 3s and some passes to set up the teammates. And our defense started locking in,” Kyle Gilbert said of his son and the second-half comeback. “We just rallied like we should have been playing to begin with.”
The Saints went to Baker City with state title aspirations. While they will not reach that goal this season, Gilbert pointed out that the team can still make school history by winning its next two games, starting Friday with an 8 a.m. elimination matchup against No. 8 Ione, which lost to No. 1 Damascus Christian 58-46 Thursday afternoon.
“They gave it their all, and some days it works out, and some days it doesn’t,” Kyle Gilbert said. “We are always trying to make history at Trinity, and Trinity has never won a consolation tournament. We want to make it special for the three seniors who have really gotten the program going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.