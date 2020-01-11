Nothing was going right for Trinity Lutheran in the first three minutes of Saturday’s top-10 Class 1A matchup against Mountain Valley League rival North Lake.

The No. 5 Cowboys dominated the offensive glass and the No. 7 Saints were not able to find any rhythm when they did have the ball. Missing free throws did not help the cause, either.

Then, in a blink of an eye, Trinity Lutheran (7-1 MVL, 12-3 overall) rolled off 12 straight points, 10 of them coming on the fast break to take control of the game in the first quarter.

North Lake (5-3, 9-3) could not recover from that run, and the Saints rolled to a 71-40 home-court blowout win.

“I thought our pressure defense was great. We made a lot of extra passes for wide-open 3s or layups. When our team does that, everything starts flowing easier,” said Trinity Lutheran coach Kyle Gilbert. “Especially when we are looking for open teammates and making that extra pass.”

The Saints’ lead swelled to 26 points late in the second quarter. Trinity Lutheran’s half-court press created turnovers leading to more fast -break points. Three 3-pointers in the second quarter helped Trinity Lutheran take a commanding 42-18 lead into halftime.

“Defense sets the tone the entire game,” said Saints senior Matthew Eidler. “We had a lot of energy and we were ready to play. That’s what we do, get stops and then run the floor.”

“We do really well when we are playing in transition,” Gilbert added. “Any way we can get out in transition, it’s good for everybody. Our boys like running and we condition ourselves that allows us to do that.”

North Lake found no answers at halftime. The Cowboys scored just six points in the third quarter while the Saints built a 65-24 lead.

On a slick pass from senior Abe Clift with just under two minutes left in the third, Eidler scored his 2,000th career point, making him the 24th player in Oregon history at any level to accomplish that feat, according to Gilbert.

“It feels great, I’ve been working pretty much my whole life for this,” Eidler said after the game. “To be with great teammates and great people who have supported me to help me reach my goal is amazing.”

Scooty Gilbert led the Saints with 25 points and Eidler finished with 21. Clift also finished in double digits with 14 points.

The win was an important one for the Saints for two reasons: It gives them a little separation from the MVL’s third-place teams — Paisley and North Lake — while staying a game behind Triad for the league lead.

Trinity Lutheran fell 48-45 to Triad in the teams’ first meeting. The two state semifinalists from a year ago will square off again Jan. 25 in Klamath Falls. Between now and then, the Saints face one-win Chiloquin, winless Gilchrist and Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (7-5).

“It’s always next game, next game, next game,” Kyle Gilbert said. “We have taken that mentality. It’s going to be a great one against Triad in two weeks. We are just going to get back to work, get better and see what happens.”