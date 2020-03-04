The tales of the tape can be devastating.
In the days following Trinity Lutheran’s 59-41 win over Mohawk in the Saints’ playoff opener, players watched the Class 1A boys basketball state championship game from a year ago. A bit of scouting for their next opponent and a lot of self-scouting on what could have been done a year ago to produce a more favorable outcome.
It was the first time in nearly a year that Matt Eidler had watched the tape, and it was not an enjoyable rewatch.
“It was pretty cringe-worthy,” the Saints’ senior captain said Monday as the team prepared for a return to Baker City for the 1A tourney starting Thursday at Baker High School.
Trinity Lutheran had 17 turnovers to five assists, trailed by as many as 22 points and saw their run as a No. 6 seed end in a 59-42 loss to Nixyaawii in the state final. In the game, Eidler, a career 2,000-point scorer, was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting. It was the last time he has scored fewer than 10 points.
Eidler was not alone. In his recent film session, Scooty Gilbert wondered why he kept dribbling with his head down and missing open teammates on fast-break chances, and why he continued to try to bull his way to the basket rather than take a jump shot or find an open teammate.
Senior Abe Clift saw his younger self get bullied down low by Nixyaawii’s Magi Moses, a burly 6-foot-3-inch post who was named the championship final’s player of the game.
“I was disappointed in how I played. I think I was just beat in every way. I’ve always been the big guy on every court I go to,” said Clift, who stands a sturdy 6-2, “and he was twice my size. He just beat me up and showed me how big he really his.”
Chalk it up to inexperience, or even nerves. Trinity had never advanced so far in the tournament. And the 1,311 on hand for the championship game was a far more massive crowd than the Saints were accustomed to.
“You could just tell by their legs with how they were moving that there were some nerves there,” reflected Trinity coach Kyle Gilbert.
While eight players return, including the entire starting lineup, it is not the same Saints team that made the trip to state last season.
“Last year was awesome because it was our first year going,” said Scooty Gilbert, the coach’s son. “But this year, it’s still awesome, but it’s championship or bust.”
It was evident to Kyle Gilbert from the first practice of the season that his team had championship aspirations.
There was no need to explain drills; the players already knew them. The coaches did not have to get on the players to give the necessary effort. The players knew the expectations.
“Right when the season ended last year, we started talking about what do we need to do to get over the hump,” Gilbert said. “From that first practice to winning the 3A tournament at Westside Christian (to open the season), you could tell that they were focused.”
And if the focus ever wavered or the effort diminished, Abe Clift has been there to make sure his teammates are keeping their eyes set on the goal — a state championship.
Clift’s role on the team has changed in his four years. As a freshman and sophomore, he was one of the team’s top scorers.
As the Saints’ roster continued to add talent, Clift’s shot attempts and points dropped. He is now tasked to guard the opposing team’s biggest player, battling down low while becoming more of a passer to get his teammates buckets rather than scoring himself.
“We knew when Scooty came in, he was going to be a big scorer,” Clift said. “I needed to find something else that is going to help our team become better.”
He slid into his new role without a hiccup. Clift’s example was felt throughout the program, where the goal is more important than the role.
“Everyone on the team has a role,” Kyle Gilbert said. “That has been huge for our success. And if Abe is able to accept his role, then why can’t I accept my role?”
Fate would have it that the Saints will open the tournament against the team that ended their season in 2019.
To get back to the championship game, the Saints will have to take down Nixyaawii and then likely would face the state’s top-ranked 1A team, Damascus Christian, in the semifinal round.
“We are excited to compete,” Scooty Gilbert said. “It’s the hardest challenges we could face to get to the championship game, the hardest road to get there.”
“I was happy,” Eidler said when he saw how the bracket unfolded. “I want to beat them (Nixyaawii). Then we go to play No. 1 seed, then maybe Triad in the championship. I feel like that is the best way to show 1A that we are the best team in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.