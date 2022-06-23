The Portland Trail Blazers selected Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.
Shaedon Sharpe didn't play a single game at Kentucky this past season, but practiced with the team. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was the No. 1 player coming out of high school and enrolled early at Kentucky. He was eligible to play during the second semester but head coach John Calipari and Sharpe's family thought it would be best to sit the entire second half of the season.
Sharpe averaged 21.4 points, six rebounds, and three assists in his final high school season. Last summer, Sharpe dominated Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League, averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per outing.
The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick.
After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga.
The Houston Rockets took Smith at third, happy to end up with a player who many thought would end up going first. The 6-10 forward from Auburn is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.
