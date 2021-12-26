BKN Damian Lillard Blazers - Nuggets file (copy)

Portland Trail Blazers centers Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Blazers now have seven players in COVID-19 protocols with a game scheduled Monday against Dallas at the Moda Center.

The Blazers released their injury report Sunday and it included five players out due to protocols: Dennis Smith Jr., Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Keljin Blevins and Trendon Watford.

Zeller was listed as being out with a right patellar fracture but is now also out due to being in protocols. CJ McCollum remains out with a collapsed lung.

Damian Lillard also landed on the injury report as being questionable for personal reasons.

Should Lillard not play, that would leave the Blazers with seven healthy players for Monday when the league requires eight. However, the Blazers have signed three replacement players. So, unless more players land in protocols, the Blazers would have at least 10 available for Monday and 11 if Lillard plays.

The players signed are forward Cameron McGriff of NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm, guard Jarron Cumberland, who was playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, and Brandon Williams, who played for the Westchester Knicks.

