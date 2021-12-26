Portland Trail Blazers centers Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Blazers now have seven players in COVID-19 protocols with a game scheduled Monday against Dallas at the Moda Center.
The Blazers released their injury report Sunday and it included five players out due to protocols: Dennis Smith Jr., Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Keljin Blevins and Trendon Watford.
Zeller was listed as being out with a right patellar fracture but is now also out due to being in protocols. CJ McCollum remains out with a collapsed lung.
Damian Lillard also landed on the injury report as being questionable for personal reasons.
Should Lillard not play, that would leave the Blazers with seven healthy players for Monday when the league requires eight. However, the Blazers have signed three replacement players. So, unless more players land in protocols, the Blazers would have at least 10 available for Monday and 11 if Lillard plays.
The players signed are forward Cameron McGriff of NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm, guard Jarron Cumberland, who was playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, and Brandon Williams, who played for the Westchester Knicks.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.