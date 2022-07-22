EUGENE — Noah Lyles said he was 15 or 16 years old when he first watched the YouTube clip of Michael Johnson's then world-record of 19.32 seconds in the 200 meters at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
"That was when I really started paying attention to track, and when I started really getting into the 200," Lyles said. "My goal was just to make the Olympic team back then."
Nearly 10 years after first watching that historic race, Lyles made history of his own, winning the gold medal in the 200 in 19.31 Thursday night at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field. It was the third-fastest time in history and broke Johnson's American record.
Lyles, 25, led a United States' sweep as Kenny Bednarek took silver in 19.77 and Erriyon Knighton claimed bronze in 19.80. It was the third U.S. sweep of the medal stand at this world championships (men's 100, men's shot put).
After crossing the line well ahead of his teammates, Lyles' roar was drowned out by the cheers of the fans at Hayward. After the clock on the track showed 19.31, Lyles ripped off his jersey in celebration.
After signing autographs and taking selfies with fans, Lyles was approached by Johnson, who was in the stands to see his American record fall.
"He came down and congratulated me," Lyles said. "I was telling him how many times I watched his 19.32 record. I was just really thankful to be able to raise his record."
Lyles said he had his best start to a 200 race ever, sprinting around the turn in 10.15 seconds.
"I was telling (Erriyon) and Kenny, I was glad y'all was behind me, because y'all put the fear of God into my start!" Lyles said.
Lyles said the three of them had been talking about a potential 200 sweep of the medals for the U.S. since they made the worlds team a month ago.
"We always knew that the sweep was the goal," Lyles said. "This has been the year. You always think that America is gonna do well, but America is like scooping up medals left and right. This feels great because I've been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform, especially in the 200."
Lyles defended his gold medal from the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar, but he finished a disappointing third in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He has since revealed that he ran with swelling in his knee, bad enough to affect him but not so bad that he couldn't race.
Lyles has been open about his mental health struggles and dealing with pressure last year.
"Every time I got on the track this year, I wasn't that same person anymore," Lyles said. "I had found my juice, my groove. I was happy every day to be running."
Bednarek said the U.S. sweep is a testament to hard work and resiliency.
"Every single year we deal with a lot of injuries and we come back and fight through it and get it done," Bednarek said. "We're doing what we need to do."
Knighton, who just graduated from high school in May and is 18, became the youngest medalist ever in the men's 200 and the second-youngest in an individual event at the world championships.
"Overall it feels good to become the youngest medalist," Knighton said. "But there's more for me in the future. I'm not going to stop."
Jamaican women go 1-2 in 200
Jamaican sprinters went 1-2 in the women's 200 on Thursday night at Hayward, as Shericka Jackson won the gold medal in a world championship meet record 21.45, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81. Britain's Dina Asher-Smith claimed bronze in 22.02.
Jackson's time is the second-fastest time ever after Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record of 21.34 in 1988. As she crossed the finish line, the strong contingent of Jamaican fans made their presence felt at Hayward.
Jackson was a 400-meter runner who switched to the 100 and 200 last season. She was among the favorites at the Tokyo Games in the 200 last year, but she failed to make the final.
"I'm feeling good," Jackson said. "Competing in 400s for so long and to start sprinting last year, it's just a great feeling. I wanted to be among the best, I've worked hard to be among the best, and I'm here and just grateful for the journey."
Jackson, 28, offered advice for anybody attempting to recover from failure.
"When you have dissappointment, use it as fuel to get back up and go do it again and again," she said. "I think nothing beats hard work. Sometimes it's all about your time and your moment. And when your time and your moment come you have to just seize it with everything that you have and just enjoy that moment."
Jackson and Fraser-Pryce are friends, and Fraser-Pryce a sort-of mentor, as she is 35 and has three Olympic gold medals and 10 world championship gold medals. Fraser-Pryce won the 100 at Hayward on Sunday and Jackson finished second.
"Too many times people talk about what's possible and what can happen, and they talk about your age and everything else, except how strong and how focused and how determined you are as an athlete," Fraser-Pryce said. "I've worked really hard and I've always believed in myself. I could care less what anybody think about what I need to do. I'm so focused on my own abilities and making sure every time I step on the line I'm ready, because I'm here to dominate and to win medals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.