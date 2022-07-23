EUGENE — In explaining what she had just accomplished Friday night at Hayward Field, Sydney McLaughlin made it sound somewhat simple.
“It’s a flow state,” she said of her world-record 400-meter hurdle performance at the World Athletics Championships. “Just putting everything that you’ve done in practice in the race, to the point where you’re just letting your body do what it does. And you’re not overthinking it, you’re just releasing the gifts and talents that God has given you. I think those are the best races that I’ve ever won, the ones where I’m just releasing the gift that I’ve been given.”
Her gift was on full display as the sun set over an electric Hayward Field that was abuzz with excitement and anticipation. The fans in Eugene were treated to perhaps one of the best performances in track and field history, as the two-time Olympic champion shattered her own world record yet again and blew away the rest of the field to win the gold medal in 50.68 seconds. She improved her own world record by 0.73 seconds, the second-best improvement ever in the event.
Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the silver medal in 52.27 and Dalilah Muhammad of the United States took bronze in 53.13.
“I definitely thought 50 (seconds) was possible,” Muhammad said. “After that, I would say 49 is possible … for Sydney.”
At the beginning of 2021 no woman had ever posted a time faster than 52 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles. McLaughlin, 22, has broken the world record four times since then. Her time would have defeated two runners in Friday’s 400-meter final (no hurdles).
And yet, she believes she can go faster.
“I think there’s always more to improve upon,” McLaughlin said. “I think we’re pushing the boundaries in our sport, especially in our event, of what is possible in this race. So I definitely think there is always more that can be shaven off, for sure.”
McLaughlin started in Lane 5 and reached all runners to her outside midway through the backstretch. By the second turn, she was in the lead and on her way to another world record.
The home U.S. crowd certainly helped, as Hayward was jam-packed and the roars from the stands were deafening.
“I’ve always had a really awesome relationship with Hayward Field,” McLaughlin said. “I was definitely aware of the crowd. The louder they get the faster you want to run. Every time I come here I feel like I run really great races. So being able to have world championships here on U.S. soil was really special.”
So what is next for McLaughlin? She hinted that she could move to a new event, the 400 meters or the 100 meter hurdles, or possibly add an event to attempt a double individual medal at the 2023 world championships or 2024 Paris Olympics. She would not say anything for sure, but she made it clear that she has had those discussions with her coach, Bobby Kersee.
“Bobby’s always coming up with new ideas, so it’s hard to pin down one,” McLaughlin said. “There’s talks of doubles, there’s talks of switching. Honestly, I have no clue. That’s something we’ll go home after the season, discuss, see what we want to do.”
Norman wins men's 400 meters
Michael Norman won the men’s 400 meters Friday night in 44.29, the first world championship medal in the event for the U.S. since LaShawn Merritt won in 2013.
Kirani James of Grenada took silver in 44.48, and Mathhew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain claimed bronze in 44.66.
“It is an amazing feeling for sure,” Norman said. “Just to come out here, on let's say a home track and pull out with a gold individual medal. It is going to be a memorable one. I want to remember what took me here and I am just thankful to everybody who supported me throughout the whole career. Without those people, I would not be where I am right now. So I really appreciate all those people.”
Former Duck Rogers ready for 800 final
All three U.S. women's 800 meter runners advanced to Sunday’s final after Friday night’s semifinals, including former University of Oregon runner Raevyn Rogers.
Rogers finished third in her heat in 1:58.77, but qualified for the finals based on her time.
“Everyone’s legs are feeling some type of weight,” Rogers said. “You prepare for it, but at the same time this is world championships and you gotta go through the rounds.”
Rogers said she tried to focus on being more aggressive.
“I want have a little more pop rather than being sluggish during the race,” Rogers said. “Today I worked on that, being aggressive and being in the mix.”
Olympic champion and world gold-medal favorite Athing Mu of the U.S. posted the fastest time on Friday (1:58.12).
“It felt like a final,” Mu said of the semifinals. “I got a chance to see what it would be like running a final race with a fast pace, having someone else to run with you. I am happy that I got to experience that. I felt pretty good. I feel there's a lot left in the tank. I felt really comfortable.”
