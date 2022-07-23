EUGENE — In explaining what she had just accomplished Friday night at Hayward Field, Sydney McLaughlin made it sound somewhat simple.

“It’s a flow state,” she said of her world-record 400-meter hurdle performance at the World Athletics Championships. “Just putting everything that you’ve done in practice in the race, to the point where you’re just letting your body do what it does. And you’re not overthinking it, you’re just releasing the gifts and talents that God has given you. I think those are the best races that I’ve ever won, the ones where I’m just releasing the gift that I’ve been given.”

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

